All the new people coming in for help shows the volunteers from the St Vincent de Paul Society that many residents are finding it hard to pay their bills, feed themselves and pay their rent.
President of the society's Ulladulla Conference, Monica Morrison, said 40 new people just in the past few months had come in seeking support.
"That is unusual for us," she said about the recent increase.
Normally around 20 people a week come into the 251 Green Street, Ulladulla centre for support but now the figure has increased to over 30 people.
People on disability benefits, on Job Seeker payments and parenting payment recipients seek help but most of the people are older single men.
"Age pensioners used not to come in but they are starting to come in," Mrs Morrison said.
"So the age pension is not covering the costs of basic goods."
She added that 50 percent of the people on their books are "from private rental".
Mrs Morrison said that figure shows people are struggling to pay their rent.
"This is unusual because the majority of our clients used to be in social or affable housing," the conference president said.
She said the rate of homelessness had also increased.
"In my early days here we would see one or two homeless people - occasionally. In the last couple of months we have seen 12 homeless people," she said.
"One person had been couch-surfing for four years."
Volunteers do what they can to help.
"We try to give them a hand up - not a handout," volunteer Janet Fleming said.
Vinnies gives people food, helps with medical costs like getting prescriptions filled, provides vouchers for clothes, sheets, towels and blankets.
"We make sure people are warm, clothed and fed - that is our prime purpose. We do try to go the extra mile," Mrs Morrison said.
"We are expecting a long, cold and harsh winter. People just can't stretch their budgets."
They also refer people to the town's other agencies as they have links with other service providers.
They spend around $4000 to $5000 a month on food alone from Milton IGA.
"So we need $50 000 a year to just buy the food, apart from all the other help we give people," Mrs Fleming said.
Mrs Morrison added that people did not know they could come to Vinnies and get food.
With the need so high this year, they hope people who can afford it will make a donation.
Keep an eye out for Ulladulla's Winter Appeal collectors this Friday at Coles from 2pm to 6pm, Woolworths this Saturday from 10am to 1pm and at the Ulladulla Ex-Servos from 5pm to 7.30pm on Friday June 9.
"Every cent we raise stays in the Ulladulla district," volunteer Treasurer Paul Fleming said.
Donations can also be made at the front of the Green Street Vinnies block [not at the op shop] Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10am to 1pm.
People can also donate at http://www.vinnies.org.au - you just scroll down to the Ulladulla Conference section.
Flyers about the appeal are being distributed around the Ulladulla district which feature a QR code [see above] to make donating easier.
People can scan a QR code which takes people to where they can donate to the Ulladulla conference.
Vinnies' Winter Appeal started last Friday and the group needs as much support as it can get.
The appeal got off to a successful start, thanks to the St Mary's Star of the Sea, Milton students.
Vinnies had set up a donation appeal in front of the Milton IGA supermarket which was supported by the students.
Mr Fleming said thanks to the students and people's generosity the donation table was a success.
"It was above our expectations," he said about the money they raised.
The students cooked cakes to sell and when the cakes ran out they started singing and dancing to get more donations.
