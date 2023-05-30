Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

St Vincent de Paul Society's Ulladulla are appeal

Updated May 30 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Monica Morrison and Janet Fleming do what they can to support the increasing number of people coming into Vinnies to get help.
Volunteers Monica Morrison and Janet Fleming do what they can to support the increasing number of people coming into Vinnies to get help.

All the new people coming in for help shows the volunteers from the St Vincent de Paul Society that many residents are finding it hard to pay their bills, feed themselves and pay their rent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.