Youths to face during charges following Millards Creek incident

Two Ulladulla male youths, aged 16 and 17, were charged recently after an incident that occurred near Millards Creek, Ulladulla.
The two youths will face court where they are expected to face charges including assault, intimidate, knife and drug offences from an incident that occurred near Millards Creek, along the walking track, on Friday afternoon [May 26].
Both youths have been bailed to appear at Milton Children's Court on June 8 2023.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District carried out the charges.
