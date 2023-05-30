Funding is available for works on heritage listed properties in the area through a new Shoalhaven City Council grant.
Grants of up to $5,000 can be applied for through Shoalhaven Local Heritage Assistance Fund to do minor improvements, restorations or repairs to heritage properties to be matched dollar for dollar by the property owner.
Specifically work could include repainting buildings in more appropriate or original colour schemes, reinstating historically sympathetic fences, removing inappropriate additions and restoring or reinstating detail elements.
To be eligible, the property needs to be listed in the Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2014 and works completed by the end of March 2024.
The funding has been made available to council from the NSW Government for the 2023-24 financial year.
Information on eligibility and assessment criteria is available on the application form on council's website at shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/Council/Grants-Funding/Shoalhaven-Local-Heritage-Assistance-Fund
Completed application forms must be received by Council by 5pm, Friday June 16 2023 by emailing council@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au or posting to PO Box 42, Nowra NSW 2541.
