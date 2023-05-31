YOU could see the strength of Community Transport Aid Ulladulla Milton and Districts Incorporated [CTA] at its recent annual general meeting.
The group's strength comes from its dedicated volunteers and many attended the AGM which was also an event of celebration.
People packed the room for the group's AGM and people were forced to stand because there were no more seats available.
CTA without a doubt is a most impressive organisation.
Thank you were words John Mallos used in his president's report,'
He talked about how successful the group was and he knows the dedicated volunteers will continue to support the community.
The group is always looking for more volunteers.
People who want to volunteer can call 4455 4415 to express an interest.
