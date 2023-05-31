Milton Ulladulla Times
Yatte Yattah truck crash, traffic slow on Princes Hwy north of Milton

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 31 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:15am
A truck crash near Milton was swiftly cleared by emergency services this morning. Picture supplied.
Emergency services have quickly cleared the scene of a truck crash at Yatte Yattah, north of Milton.

