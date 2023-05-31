Emergency services have quickly cleared the scene of a truck crash at Yatte Yattah, north of Milton.
About 10:50am Wednesday (May 31), a truck dropped its trailer on the Princes Hwy.
Northbound and southbound lanes were blocked, about 1km south of Lake Conjoja Entrance Rd.
Traffic was briefly stopped both directions.
The incident was cleared and resolved by 11.15am; no one was injured.
Traffic is once again flowing on the Princes Hwy.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.