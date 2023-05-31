Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf results

Updated June 1 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:35am
From left Mark Pietikainen [fourth placed], Greg Wood [winner], and runner-up David Adams
From left Mark Pietikainen [fourth placed], Greg Wood [winner], and runner-up David Adams

A field of 57 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event on yesterday [Wednesday May 31] for the final round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.

