A field of 57 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event on yesterday [Wednesday May 31] for the final round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
The clear winner of the trophy and the day's play, was Greg Wood who scored 22 points, from second placed David Adams on 20 points.
Third place was closely contested and awarded to Anthony Reeson who scored 19 points, in a six-way countback.
Fourth place went to Mark Pietikainen.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ron Hoffman on the second, Dave Adams on the sixth, and Tony Reeson on the ninth, while the wildcard of six balls was won by Brian Morrison and reverts back to two balls next week.
Next week [Wednesday June 7] will be a single stableford event for the monthly medal.
