The safety of local residents and visitors to the region is improving thanks to the proceeds from a book about five coastal villages.
Jenny Cleary and Patti Bartlett published and wrote 'Five Villages' [Berringer Lake, North Bendalong, Bendalong, Cunjurong Point Manyana] last year.
They both have a passion for the local coastal waters and keeping people safe.
Proceeds from the book went to installing a rescue station at South Inyadda Beach and a defibrillator [defib].
Jenny and Patti know it's not much use having these safety devices unless people know how to use them.
They have arranged a free demonstration day this Saturday [June 3] at Washerwoman's Beach Shed.
The demonstration day's details are:
Defib Training at 12.30 pm on Saturday, June 3
Rescue Tube demo approx 1pm Saturday, June 3
All welcome, while inquiries and registrations can be made via SMS to 0418 167 269.
Suggestions on where further rescue stations should be located and offers of voluntary help to install them are welcomed.
Email to fivevillagesbook@gmail.com to make suggestions and you can also ask about buying a book.
Meanwhile, the authors had 1183 books printed including 518 from an overseas printer thanks to assistance and free freight from Ocean and Earth.
At last report, 820 books have been sold which leaves 363 to sell at $65 each.
All printing and delivery costs have been paid so now any sales are clear profit.
The Bendalong Shop and Ulladulla bookshop are also selling books.
Jenny and Patti are also appearing on the Live and Local panel as part of this month's StoryFest .
