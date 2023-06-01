Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla High School boys' volleyball team wins South Coast title

Updated June 2 2023 - 8:33am, first published June 1 2023 - 12:30pm
The Ulladulla High School boys' volleyball team showcased their exceptional skills and determination at the South Coast Open Volleyball Championship, emerging as the champions of the tournament.

