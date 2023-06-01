The Ulladulla High School boys' volleyball team showcased their exceptional skills and determination at the South Coast Open Volleyball Championship, emerging as the champions of the tournament.
Throughout the entire competition, they displayed outstanding performances, winning every match without dropping a single set.
One of the highlights of the championship round was a thrilling comeback in the first set against Bomaderry.
Despite being 6-16 down, the Ulladulla team rallied together, demonstrating resilience and skill to secure a remarkable 22-20 victory.
This victory exemplified the team's mental fortitude and ability to thrive under pressure.
With their triumphant first-place finish in the region, the Ulladulla boys' team is now setting their sights on the upcoming State Championships.
The State Championships, taking place in Sydney during the first week of Term Three, will feature the top 20 schools from across the state.
The team is determined to achieve a top-10 finish and is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations and training for the state event.
The Ulladulla team's success thus far is a testament to their talent, hard work, and the guidance of their dedicated coach Mr Duncan.
"As they continue their journey, they embody the spirit of perseverance, sportsmanship, and unity," a statement from Ulladulla High said.
"We extend our best wishes to the Ulladulla High School boys' team and their coach Mr Duncan as they embark on their State Championships journey.
"May their exceptional skills, teamwork, and unwavering determination lead them to achieve great success. Let's rally behind them and show our support as they represent our region and strive for excellence in the tournament."
The team is
Jhye Adams (Captain)
Logan Cable
Fynn McMullen
Li Chenwei
Matthew Rafidi
Isaac Dell
Kyan Salter
Hayden Whiteman
Ashton Gumley
Meanwhile, are you interested in trying out volleyball and joining a vibrant and inclusive community of players?
Look no further than the South Coast Volleyball Club, which offers various social competitions across the region.
The club has hubs located in Nowra, Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Moruya, Bermagui, and Bega, providing ample opportunities for individuals of all skill levels to get involved.
If you're in the Ulladulla Milton area, we invite you to join us on Wednesday nights from 6-8 pm at the Ulladulla Milton Hub, at the Dunn and Lewis Centre, for an exciting volleyball experience.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, our sessions are open to all, and the first time is completely free.
It's a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, improve your skills, and enjoy the thrill of the game in a friendly and supportive environment.
Don't miss out on the chance to discover the joy of volleyball and be part of a dynamic club.
To find out more information or express your interest, please get in touch with the South Coast Volleyball Club at info@southcoastvolleyball.com
