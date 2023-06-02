Here are some things to do on the weekend - just in case you are looking for something to do.
Milton market
June 3
Many people are looking forward to Saturday's [June 3] Milton Village Showground Market. Come down and join in the fun and enjoy this beautiful market day. With more than 80 stalls selling everything from fresh organic local produce, honey, salamis, local gin and berry ice-cream. Milton Ulladulla lions will also have their barbecue in operation. Come down grab a coffee and yummy donuts. Market starts at 9am
Yoga Festival
From June 3
Invoke peace and clarity with an entire weekend of yoga, at the 2023 Shoalhaven Yoga Festival. Some of Australia's most prominent instructors will deliver two full days of workshops, in a range of styles catering for beginner, intermediate and advanced Yogis. Happening June 3-4, at Ulladulla Civic Centre with more details at https://shoalhaven.yogafestival.com.au.
Safety training
June 3
Jenny Cleary and Patti Bartlett published and wrote 'Five Villages' [Berringer Lake, North Bendalong, Bendalong, Cunjurong Point Manyana] last year. The authors, while capturing the beauty and history of the villages, wanted to make sure the community received benefits from the sales. They both have a passion for the local coastal waters and keeping people safe. Proceeds from the book went to installing a rescue station at South Inyadda Beach and a defibrillator [defib]. They have arranged a free demonstration day this Saturday [June 3] at Washerwoman's Beach Shed. The demonstration day's details are: Defib Training at 12.30 pm on Saturday, June 3. Rescue Tube demo approx 1pm Saturday, June 3. All welcome, while inquiries and registrations can be made via SMS to 0418 167 269. Suggestions on where further rescue stations should be located and offers of voluntary help to install them are welcomed. Email to fivevillagesbook@gmail.com to make suggestions and you can also ask about buying a book.
Coming up
Performance
From June 7
Milton Follies is excited to present 'Letters to Lindy 'at the Milton Theatre on the June long weekend. Written by Australian playwright Alana Valentine, 'Letters to Lindy', Lindy Chamberlain case, has a cast and crew of close to 30 talented locals. Director Ruth Myers said many people still remember the Lindy Chamberlain case. Show dates: 7pm Thursday June 8* - Opening Night , 7pm Friday June 9 - Evening Performance, 2pm Saturday June 10 - Matinee 2pm , Sunday June 11- Matinee, Tickets $35 / $30 (Student / Concession / Groups 4+), *$25 Opening Night Special(Excludes B&H fee). Tickets are available online www.miltonfollies.org
Viking Festival
June 10
Sussex Inlet's famous celebration of all things Scandinavian is almost here. Take a wander through the Viking Village, marvel at the cooking displays, play Viking games, watch in wonderment as the warriors put on a show in armoured combat - and be sure to catch the opening flotilla. It's all happening on the banks of Sussex Inlet, on June 10.
Men's health meeting
June 13
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk and get support. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens on 0423 023 832.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.