Jenny Cleary and Patti Bartlett published and wrote 'Five Villages' [Berringer Lake, North Bendalong, Bendalong, Cunjurong Point Manyana] last year. The authors, while capturing the beauty and history of the villages, wanted to make sure the community received benefits from the sales. They both have a passion for the local coastal waters and keeping people safe. Proceeds from the book went to installing a rescue station at South Inyadda Beach and a defibrillator [defib]. They have arranged a free demonstration day this Saturday [June 3] at Washerwoman's Beach Shed. The demonstration day's details are: Defib Training at 12.30 pm on Saturday, June 3. Rescue Tube demo approx 1pm Saturday, June 3. All welcome, while inquiries and registrations can be made via SMS to 0418 167 269. Suggestions on where further rescue stations should be located and offers of voluntary help to install them are welcomed. Email to fivevillagesbook@gmail.com to make suggestions and you can also ask about buying a book.