Rural Fire Service to conduct hazard reduction burn

The Rural Fire Service will implement a hazard reduction burn south of Ulladulla today [Friday June 2].
The area in question [see above] adjoins the Princes Highway, but the RFS does not anticipate any disruption to traffic in the area.
Smoke from the operation may drift across the highway, therefore the RFS asks that motorists slow down and use caution.
Land managers across the Shoalhaven are taking advantage of favourable weather and implementing hazard reduction burns over the next few days.
Stay up to date with hazard reductions in your area. Check 'Hazards Near Ne' or the RFS website for further information.
