Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla hazard reduction burn by the Rural Fire Service Friday June 2

Updated June 2 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Fire Service to conduct hazard reduction burn
Rural Fire Service to conduct hazard reduction burn

The Rural Fire Service will implement a hazard reduction burn south of Ulladulla today [Friday June 2].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.