THE word "brilliant" sums up the efforts of the Mollymook Outrigger Club members who took part in the recent National Titles in Mooloolaba.
The competition started on Friday, June 26 and racing also took place over the weekend.
Here is a rundown of how the local competitors went at the event.
Friday's racing
Several Mollymook Outrigger paddlers competed in the Ocean [OC] One and OC2's competing in the short course (10 kilometres].
Sue Sproule and Sam Jaensch won a silver in open women's, while Elizabeth Lamont and Karelle Johnson won silver in Golden Masters.
Chris Berry won a silver in the Golden Masters and Paul Watkins bagged a bronze in Senior Masters.
Liona Caruana and Ty Graham just missed out on a medal, placing fourth in their OC2 Senior Master Mixed event.
Murray Mulholland was first across the line in the Long Course for men - he was on a ski.
The conditions were tough and windy.
Saturday's racing
Women's
The Mollymook open women got the bronze medal in their Ultralight Division and the senior master women ended up fifth.
The women's race was meant to be 18km but teams ended up paddling 20kms.
Men's
The Mollymook men's crew came third in their division and ninth across the line.
Sunday's racing
Finally, on Sunday two Mollymook members competed with other clubs in the short course men and women OC6 event.
His team was second across the line but won a gold medal for his division Senior Master Men.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.