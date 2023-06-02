Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club's informative meeting

June 2 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodi Blair is introduced to the Ulladulla Probus Club members by Sue Brennan. Picture supplied
Jodi Blair is introduced to the Ulladulla Probus Club members by Sue Brennan. Picture supplied

Members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club were treated, at their recent monthly meeting, with an insight into Jim Roose's experiences as Chief IT Manager for a major bank in Port Moresby, PNG.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.