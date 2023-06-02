Members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club were treated, at their recent monthly meeting, with an insight into Jim Roose's experiences as Chief IT Manager for a major bank in Port Moresby, PNG.
Jim, a club member was training PNG locals to replace expat staff throughout the fledgling network of bank branches for a period from 1994 onwards.
Housed in a residential staff-only compound with a 'full-on social life' of its own, Jim's challenges in his job included dealing with major politicians in PNG, issues of security in a volatile setting, as well as a diverse range of logistical challenges associated with maintaining a network of bank branches throughout PNG.
The invited speaker at the May meeting was Jodi Blair, Co-Ordinator with the Safe Waters Shelter for people requiring crisis accommodation in Ulladulla.
Jodi noted that although only established in 2019 the shelter now operates in two properties and supports people with a range of challenges who find themselves requiring short term accommodation for reasons often beyond their control.
Members were very appreciative of Jodi's insights and also the work of the shelter for people in need in the local community.
The forthcoming June 9 monthly meeting will have a speaker from the Budawang organisation who will outline several important developments for the organisation.
The club member speaking for 10 minutes will be Ian Lavering who will speak about how and why he has collected several vintage trumpets - a brief demonstration is possible if time permits.
A trivia afternoon will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 pm (cost $5 pp).
A Christmas in July event is presently being planned with details to be announced.
Later in the year, some club members will be traveling on a South Pacific Island Cruise [details available from Jim Roose].
A barbecue lunch is held each month in the afternoon of the fourth Friday of the month.
For details of each of the events, and meetings that are held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room [9.30 am second Friday of each month], and all events such as those noted here, please contact the club by email on ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
