Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs head coach Andy Lynch said the team is "excited" ahead of their clash with the league-leading Nowra-Bomaderry Jets this Sunday, June 4.
Lynch knows the strength of the Jets side that has only dropped one game on the season, but his Bulldogs gave them one of their biggest challenges early on in the year when they drew 18-all at Bill Andriske Oval in round one.
"I could easily bring up Adam Quinlan and Dylan Farrell and say that's what we have to account for, but two players don't win you games," he said.
"They are one to seventeen across the board, they play as a team, they are a threat to us but it's great to see Nowra at the top of the table shining a light on the Shoalhaven area, it's motivation for us."
The Bulldogs are coming off a strong win against a reeling Warilla-Lake South Gorillas team, 36-22, which was a clear reflection of the 'one team' ethos that Lynch has been preaching all season.
"When Cal (Franchi) got sinbinned for ten minutes the guys really pulled together and played really well for 10 minutes with 12 men," he said.
"It really shows the togetherness we are building here at the club."
The Bulldogs, despite being in the middle of the pack currently, have had several impressive performances throughout the season, showing just how good they can be at their best.
The team has yet to record back-to-back wins however which is something Lynch hopes to change soon.
"We still haven't got that monkey off our back, it's going to be a real challenge for us to go to Nowra and I think it's definitely going to be the clash of the round."
Jets coach Adam Quinlan, spoke just as fondly about the Bulldogs, calling them one of the most physical teams in the competition.
"Milton are a big team and we saw that in the first round, they really made things difficult for us," Quinlan said.
"Our attack is going to have to be strong and we'll need to try and move the ball around well to get the big boys moving and hopefully tire them out a bit."
"Regardless, it's going to be a difficult game, but we just need to keep playing the way we have been and hopefully that will be good enough."
For Quinlan, he couldn't have asked for a better start from his team, with his strong play being a critical factor for the Jets' early success.
"We've still got a lot of improving to do, we are far from a finished product, but it's been a really pleasing start to the season."
The Jets and Bulldogs will kick off at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Sunday June 4 at 3pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
