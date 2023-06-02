Representatives of Shoalhaven City Council, after attending the "most highly anticipated awards for local governments in NSW", are proudly bringing two prestigious honours back to the region.
The awards were presented at the recent NSW Local Government Excellence Awards function.
Governance coordinator Brooke Aldous was awarded Dux from the Governance in Local Government One Week Intensive Course.
She beat a group of high-calibre group of people from councils across the state.
The course develops the practical skills needed for the governance function within council, with Brooke recognised for her stunning result in the coursework and final exam.
Brooke said she was honoured to be awarded Dux for her efforts at the residential course.
"The Governance Intensive was the most relevant and thorough training course I have attended during my 13 years within local government," Brooke said.
"The course reinforced my genuine passion for Governance, with the added bonus of making invaluable connections and friendships."
Shoalhaven City Council, in recognition of its effective teamwork and innovation, also received a Highly Commended in the category Special Project Initiative for a population under 150,000 for the 'Recovery into Resilience' project.
Recovery into Resilience involved the installation and activation of 26 digital screens across the city in response to the Currowan Bushfires where critical communication was severely impacted by power outages.
In a first for Australia, the screens were installed across the Shoalhaven to provide authoritative, accurate and timely information to communities at all times of the year.
The screens display real-time information including the daily fire danger rating and weather, local community and council events, and emergency information in times of crisis.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, said she was thrilled to see this critical project being recognised.
"We saw how standard communications failed during the worst of the bushfire emergency and these digital screens now provide residents with reliable and current information that has never before been available," Cr Findley said.
"This truly innovative project puts the best interests of our community centre stage by ensuring people are better prepared for future disasters.
"I'm incredibly proud of the team who have worked so hard to get this project off the ground and make the screens an integral part of the community. It's a great success story."
Cr Findley said that since the award submission, Shoalhaven has now installed 44 screens.
The NSW Local Government Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and promote innovation and continuous improvement within NSW local government.
