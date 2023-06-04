Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity, Learning for Life recently.
The guest speakers were Bill and Marylyn Broughton who recently returned from a 10-day voyage to Antarctica from the port of Ushuaia in Terra del Fuego, Argentina.
They illustrated their presentation with amazing pictures of wildlife and scenery from what proved to be a life-changing experience for the passengers aboard their ship.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading women's organisation with 14,000 members in 300 communities across Australia, all dedicated to supporting children in need with their education through The Smith Family.
Members do this through community fundraising, spreading awareness, and volunteering.
The Smith Family is a children's education charity that helps young Australians experiencing disadvantage to create better futures for themselves by harnessing the power of education.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Sue Muir on 0418 400 864.
The next meeting is on Monday, June 19 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday June 15 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending. If you have a special dietary need, please let Helen know a week before the meeting.
