Milton Follies is excited to present "Letters to Lindy" this week for four shows only.
The culmination of over four months of workshops and rehearsals, director Ruth Myers is proud of all that her cast and crew have achieved.
"This play is an amazing exploration of Australia's response to the frenzy surrounding the disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain in August 1980," Ruth said.
"This production is dramatic, funny, challenging and moving."We hope to make you laugh, make you cry, but mostly, to make you think."
The ensemble cast ranges in age from 11 to over 70, and features seasoned veterans and talented newcomers.
"I am delighted with how this cast has supported and taught each other," the director said.
"Their growth onstage has been fantastic to watch. Each member brings something unique to their character and brings the play to life."
Show details are:
7pm Thursday June 8
7pm Friday June 9
2pm Saturday June 10
2pm Sunday June 11
Tickets available at www.miltonfollies.org.
This production is one of three that Milton Follies will be staging in 2023, their 21st year.
See their website for more details about auditioning for "Oliver!" on June 26 to June 29 June and getting tickets for their July 2023 Variety Show "Back to the Beginning."
