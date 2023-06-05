ALL good things must end - just ask the Ulladulla Dockers.
The Dockers had enjoyed an undefeated South Coast AFL division two season this year - until running into the Wollongong Bulldogs on Saturday at Kully Bay Oval.
The Bulldogs, with a 6.19.55 to 4.4.28 victory, ended the Dockers' undefeated run in season 2023.
Things started off as normal for the Dockers and they outscored the home-side in the first two quarters to take a 2.3.15 to 0.8.8 lead into the halftime break.
However, as the match progressed the Bulldogs took control, as noted by its 4.4.28 to 1.1.7 last quarter score.
Harrison Donohue [two] and Caleb Kersting [two] kicked goals for the Dockers.
Patrick Wall, Ben Clough, Harrison Donohue, Brayden Atkins, James Hancock and Mitchell Hancock were named best on ground for the Dockers.
Despite the loss, the Dockers with 24 competition points are still on top of the ladder, followed by the Bulldogs with 20 points.
