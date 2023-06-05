Businesses and organisations who provide crisis and homelessness support services are invited to be part of the Thrive Together Fair 2023.
The Shoalhaven's Thrive Together Fair is an opportunity for people doing it tough to connect with local financial, housing, legal, government, physical and mental health and wellbeing support all under the one roof.
"We're looking for mental health, aged care, disability, and various other welfare health professionals who can provide free check-ups and referrals on the day," Mayor of Shoalhaven City Councillor Amanda Findley said.
"If you're interested in sharing your service with people who are doing it tough in our community, please apply to be a stall holder at this year's fair."
As the impact of housing shortages and increasing costs continue to compound in the Shoalhaven, council has launched a year-long campaign called the 'Year to Thrive Together' to support community services help those in need.
The campaign includes the Mayor's Relief Fund, donations drive for care packs, the annual Thrive Together Fair, service and business support, as well as other opportunities to support.
The annual Thrive Together Fair will be held on Tuesday August 8 2023 from 10am to 2pm, at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Stadium, Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry.
Stallholders must register their interest before Wednesday July 7.
For more information and register your interest, visit the Thrive Together Fair 2023 event page, or call the Community Connections Team on 1300 293 111
