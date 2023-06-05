Students at Ulladulla Public School are enjoying a great term two.
Students, on Country, were educated about how Aboriginal people used the land and how they had fun with limited resources.
The school community thanks Ulladulla High School and the Ulladulla Lands Council for supporting the excursion, playing Aboriginal games with the students and educating the students about South Headland Walk.
Uncle Vic, Shane Snelson, Shane Carriage and Leanne Brooks walked the students through the track and explained how some of the plants were used.
Students have also been taking part in netball and cross-country events.
The visit from the Bravehearts representatives and the dental clinic was also appreciated.
Students will be soon taking part in the colour run on June 30.
