Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs comeback to down league-leading Nowra-Bomaderry Jets

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:28am, first published June 6 2023 - 11:00am
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs' PJ Thornton, Cody Roach and Bailey Sassal halting the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' attack on Sunday. Picture by Paul Davidson.
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs have overcome a 16-nil deficit on Sunday at Bomaderry Sporting Complex to topple the Group Seven rugby league-leading Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, sending a strong message to the rest of the league in the process.

