The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs have overcome a 16-nil deficit on Sunday at Bomaderry Sporting Complex to topple the Group Seven rugby league-leading Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, sending a strong message to the rest of the league in the process.
It was a nightmare start for the side, letting the red-hot Jets run all over them in the first half, but a strong halftime message from Ulladulla coach Andy Lynch propelled their side into total second-half domination.
The Jets attacked just five minutes into the game when an expertly placed kick by Clyde Parsons out wide landed in Braydon Walsh's hands who shook off the contact to give them a 4-nil lead.
Only a few minutes later the Jets went over again, with a breakthrough by the two-headed star duo of Adam Quinlan and Dylan Farrell, setting up a streaking Parsons to go over.
The Jets ran in one more before halftime, through forceful Atunasia Matoi, giving the Jets a 16-nil lead at the break.
The Bulldogs came out looking like a new team in the second half, it only took them two minutes to get their first when a brilliant chip and chase by Cody Roach secured them a try.
They were over once again five minutes later when skipper Blake Mackey shook off the contact out wide to cut the lead to 16-8.
READ MORE:
The Bulldogs made it three in a row when another chip allowed a path for Mackey to secure his second thanks to some miscommunication by the Jets.
With 20 minutes to go in the match the Bulldogs tied the match at 16-a;;. Milton found the lead with five minutes left in the match when an intercept off a Quinlan pass saw Travis Wooden run the length of the field to go over.
A field goal by Roach and a final try by Drew Longbottom, would put the game out of reach for the Jets and see the comeback kids walk of the field winners 27-16.
Reflecting on the win, Lynch said he couldn't have been any happier with the resilience his side showed.
"We were pretty poor in the first half which we addressed at halftime and we had an attitude change in the second and with a little luck from the bounce of the ball things went our way," he said.
"I just asked people what they thought their roles were and that people need to be accountable in their role and the rest will take care of itself."
Lynch said the confidence boost for the team off a win like this is big and he hopes that it will pay dividends heading into their next clash.
"It's massive, to beat a quality team like Nowra and the way they've been playing has got to give us some confidence."
This is the first time this season that the team has won back-to-back games, which is a mark the team has been striving for.
"We are still a work in progress and there's still a lot to build on, it's a great start to the second-half of the season for us."
The team will have a week off before taking on the second-place Stingrays of Shellharbour at Bill Andriske Oval on June 18.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.