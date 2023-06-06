THE first thing you want to do, after chatting with Markus Zusak about StoryFest, is go and get as many tickets to as many of the festival's events as possible.
His love of the Ulladulla district-based festival is obvious and it's easy to see why he is the event's patron.
Even if he was not a best-selling author [The Book Thief - The Messenger] and StoryFest participant you get the impression Markus would attend the event just for the pure pleasure of it all.
He says StoryFest brings some brightness to winter - as the event starts in June [Thursday, June 15 to Sunday June 18] just as we are heading into colder months.
Markus enjoys getting the chance to hear other writers speak.
"When you hear another writer speak you think 'I must read that person's book'," he said.
"You get to hear other people's ideas and people are very giving of themselves."
Ideas and inspiration sound like they flow at StoryFest - go here to see what is on offer.
It's no use going to StoryFest unless you are going to have fun and enjoyment.
He does enjoy StoryFest and said many others do as well.
StoryFest connects like-minded people and you just never know where the inspiration for your next story, book, or poem may come from - the respected writer explains.
It's also just nice to get out and about by the sounds of things.
"As a writer, you spend much time alone - it's a lonely profession," he said
"Getting out into the world is fun as the world that we have is where the stores come from," he added.
He previously mentioned that people at StoryFest "are very giving of themselves".
Markus is a giving person and is happy to offer advice, if asked, from budding writers.
He said when his career was starting writers' festivals were non-existent - he would have loved the chance to attend something like StoryFest to get some advice.
"I think the best writers' festivals are regional ones," he said, giving StoryFest another tick of approval.
His attitude to his art, as he would likely explain at the From Page Turner to Premiere event on Saturday Ulladulla Civic Centre Saturday, June 17 from 1pm to 2pm, is not to be better than other writers.
"It's about writing something that only I could have written," he said about his craft.
Those starting off on their writing careers should take heart when they are struggling as even best sellers have "fears and doubts" and go down "dark corridors".
Then comes the success and the victories much make it all worthwhile.
He is busy working on his latest project.
"I am writing on something that is not fiction - something new," he said.
Many people love and read The Messenger which has been adapted for the small screen and is currently being shown on the ABC and on Iview.
He said some changes had to be made for the television version.
Importantly the television version maintains "the book's heart" and is set in Australia [Lithgow] which is another thing he wanted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.