Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

StoryFest 2023 offers a packed program full of activities and events

Updated June 6 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Markus Zusak has a great passion for StoryFest. Picutre file/supplied
Markus Zusak has a great passion for StoryFest. Picutre file/supplied

THE first thing you want to do, after chatting with Markus Zusak about StoryFest, is go and get as many tickets to as many of the festival's events as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.