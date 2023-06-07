A pool of rugby league talent showcased their skills in Ulladulla recently.
The St George Illawarra Dragons Community department, in conjunction with the NRL Game Development team recently hosted the Southern NSW Championships Regional Finals Day.
The event was held at West Ulladulla Sporting Complex recently and highlighted the best talent from the South Coast area.
Teams competing in the under 13's Shaun Timmins Shield, under 14's Steeler's Shield, under 15's Ben Creagh Shield and Opens Ben Hornby Shield competitions.
The championships saw 17 schools from Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven, the far South Coast, and Northern and Southern Illawarra all competing for a spot in the state competition pathway.
St John's Evangelist Nowra were the victors in the under 13s category, taking out the Shaun Timmins Shield against Batemans Bay High School.
Edmund Rice High School won the Steelers' Shield in the under 14's beating Kiama High School, while Kiama High School took out both the Under 15's and Open's Ben Creagh and Ben Hornby Shields.
The victorious teams will now advance to their respective state finals pathway with under 13's, 15's & Opens winners progressing into the Country Cup held in Cootamundra.
The under 14's and opens Combined High School winners progress to the Buckley and University Shield Final 16 knockout stage and Under 14's CCC winner to the Cochrane Cup pathway, all to be played throughout Term Three.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.