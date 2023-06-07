LED Jayden Simms and Wil Osgood, Shoalhaven City Council achieved some great results at a recent vocational education and training awards event.
Jayden was named Indigenous Apprentice/Trainee of the Year and Wil the School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year at the recent HVTC [ Hunter Valley Training Company] group's recent awards ceremony.
Shoalhaven City Council was also named winner of the Host Employer Safety Award at the event.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, said she was thrilled about the success.
"We [council] are thrilled to receive these awards, and it's all thanks to our incredible team at council. We believe in investing in our people and our community's future," she said
"HVTC's recognition is a nod to our efforts in creating an awesome work environment that supports skill development and innovation."
HVTC Group Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Smith, congratulated all the award winners
"No matter what stage of life you're in; whether you're entering the workforce for the first time or are considering changing careers, VET [ Vocational Education and Training] pathways allow anyone to get into an industry they are passionate about," the CEO said.
HVTC partners with more than 250 host employers across NSW to create employment opportunities for more than 770 apprentices and trainees.
About the award winners
Indigenous Apprentice/Trainee of the Year
Jayden Simms completed his Waste Operations traineeship and showed great dedication in both on-the-job and his studies, which allowed him to gain in-depth knowledge and experience across the Waste Management department. Jayden now works with Council full-time and continues to be an asset to the team.
School-Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year
Wil Osgood completed his Cert II in Conservation and Land Management as part of a school-based traineeship. Wil gained experience across all areas of the Environmental Services department, while also completing his high school studies. As a proud Aboriginal man, Wil is passionate about learning all aspects of environmental conservation and giving back to the land.
Host Employer Safety Award
Shoalhaven City Council currently hosts 50 HVTC apprentices and trainees across a vast range of vocations, including business, horticulture, civil construction, water operations, heavy vehicle, carpentry, fabrication, and more. Council has a comprehensive online WHS management system and demonstrates a proactive and positive safety culture.
