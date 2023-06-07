Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council's HVTC award success

Updated June 7 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Led Jayden Simms and Wil Osgood, Shoalhaven City Council achieved some great results at a recent vocational education and training awards event. Picture supplied
Led Jayden Simms and Wil Osgood, Shoalhaven City Council achieved some great results at a recent vocational education and training awards event. Picture supplied

LED Jayden Simms and Wil Osgood, Shoalhaven City Council achieved some great results at a recent vocational education and training awards event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.