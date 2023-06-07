Up and coming brewers a hit at the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular

Bringing together the best breweries from Australia and New Zealand, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) celebrates craft beer in the biggest way possible.
This year's event began with the inaugural International Brewers Collective Sydney on Thursday night, June 1.
More than 60 of the countries' top brewers were represented at the dinner, as industry members and fans the opportunity to hear from popular international brewers - Sierra Nevada (USA) and Cloudwater (UK).
The festival officially kicked off on June 2, with hundreds of craft beer fans and some of the biggest names in craft brewing getting down to the International Convention Centre.
In the Up and Coming Brewers section, Milton's own Dangerous Ales had the chance to showcase a few of its brews, including the award winning Crispy Boy Lager, which just recently was a second time gold winner at the Australian National Beer Awards.
"[Crispy Boy] is our core range lager, which we're super proud about ... and we're also rotating the other tap out for special release beers we've brought for GABS and craft beer drinkers," said Dangerous Ales owner Damien 'Damo' Martin.
"We always have specialties purely because ... our dad drinkers pick up a box of VB or XXXX or Tooheys New each week have gone. Drinkers now want something new every week.
"So, we try to tailor something new every week, week-to-week, for that market as we grow."
Dangerous Ales have all of its beers on top at the Milton Hotel - which the brewers run.
"We have a very large following from our local community who enjoy our award winning beers. It's good."
One of the main attractions of GABS are the specially brewed festival beers, which give brewers a chance to test their limits and create unique and amazing one-off brews.
From Good Land's Bananarama Pina Colada to Bright Brewery's Drinkin' Donuts' Imperial Jam Donut Golden Ale, there were plenty of weird and wacky beers flowing.
Some highlights were Atomic's VOVO Whip - a raspberry coconut sour with a coconut meringue - and Blackman's Brewery's Red Frog raspberry dark lager.
One of the most interesting beers was Frexi Brewing's Pizza Beer - a gose (sour) that surprisingly tasted just as advertised; tomato, oregano, basil, salt. Though you wouldn't have had a lot, it was strangely tasty.
Willy Wonka inspired festival beers from Wayward Brewing Co - Violet Beauregarde's Blueberry Marshmallow Lactose Sour Ale - and Batch Brewing Co - Augustus Gloop's Choc Fudge Peanut Brittle Stout - were each nice in their own regard, but when mixed (as recommended) they made a brilliant drink.
As expected Mountain Culture Beer Co's Ballon Animals Oat Cream IPA was a great drink. Using Peacherine from Freestyle Hops (New Zealand) and Madagascan vanilla beans, it was a juicy, creamy and silky smooth brew, with plenty of vanilla and peach flavour.
Along with the great selection of beer, there was also a few cider, seltzer wine and ginger beer makers in attendance, giving the crowd a full selection of drinks.
There were plenty of food trucks and stalls, with Burger Head, Lobster House, That Arancini Guy, American BBQ Kitchen and more, keeping people well fed.
It's not just the drinks and food that get people involved at GABS, with constant action on the main stage, performers circling the festival and a silent disco got plenty of attendees up and dancing.
Balter's Beers of Glory always drew a crowd, Blackflag Brewing's skate ramp was an enjoyable watch and Konvoy Keg's two-minute bar hanging game had everyone testing their strength.
There were a few pool tables around to give festival goers a bit of a bar experience, while stall games like spin the wheel at 4 Pines, Hawke's Brewing's Tins of Fortune and Reckless' tire change were fun games for anyone to play.
One festival goer said at the end of the day it's great to meet the brewers, taste test all the beers and have a bit of fun.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
