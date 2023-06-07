Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Up and coming brewers a hit at the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
June 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bringing together the best breweries from Australia and New Zealand, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) celebrates craft beer in the biggest way possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.