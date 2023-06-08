Local dementia patients now have more joy and comfort thanks to the efforts of several local community groups.
President of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary, Judy Bond, and Director of Nursing Milton Ulladulla Hospital, Stuart Emslie, recently met with the Milton Quilters NSW members to discuss the possibility of them making sensory mats for hospital patients with dementia.
The quilters did not hesitate and President of the Milton Quilters NSW, Louise Tierney, recently presented Mrs Bond with the first of many beautifully crafted sensory mats for patients in Milton Ulladulla Hospital with dementia.
The quilters will be making the mats regularly to ensure the hospital has a constant supply.
Read More:
Research shows sensory mats provide engagement that can be calming, prompt special memories and evoke feelings of joy.
This can lead to a sustained period of improved mood and self-esteem, and social interaction.
The patient gets to take the sensory mat with them when transferred to a residential aged care facility.
Unfortunately, due to little availability of residential aged care beds more patients with dementia are remaining in hospital for many weeks until a bed becomes available.
The sensory mats will enhance patient care for the patient and nursing staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.