So as we head into the Kings Birthday Long Weekend you must be looking for a few things to see and do.
Luckily, there are some event in and around the Ulladulla area for you to enjoy.
Also there are some fun looking events just a short distance away.
Here is a sample of what is on offer and yes we put a sneaky Friday event in there as well.
Performance
From Friday June 9 Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11
Milton Follies is excited to present "Letters to Lindy" this week for four shows only. The culmination of over four months of workshops and rehearsals, director Ruth Myers is proud of all that her cast and crew have achieved. "This play is an amazing exploration of Australia's response to the frenzy surrounding the disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain in August 1980," Ruth said. "We hope to make you laugh, make you cry, but mostly, to make you think." The ensemble cast ranges in age from 11 to over 70, and features seasoned veterans and talented newcomers. "I am delighted with how this cast has supported and taught each other," the director said. Show details are: 7pm Friday June 9, 2pm Saturday June 10 and 2pm Sunday June 11. Tickets available at www.miltonfollies.org.
Market stall
June 10
The Milton/Ulladulla Red Cross Branch has its Winter Market Stall on Saturday June 10 from 9am to 4pm outside Beachside Pharmacy Ulladulla. There will be a wonderful variety of home made items to buy including knitted, crocheted and patchwork rugs. Lots of knitted jumpers, cardigans for the little ones and tempting winter treats to buy for you as well. There will be a raffle on offer at the stall including a Bunnings voucher, candle, Diamond Dots picture to create yourself and other goodies to enjoy. This event follows from the Bunnings Mother's Day market stall which featured two raffles drawn with Cheryl from Lake Conjola winning the Mother's Day basket and Dave Freeman winning the beautiful flowers.
Viking Festival
June 10
Sussex Inlet's famous celebration of all things Scandinavian is almost here. Take a wander through the Viking Village, marvel at the cooking displays, play Viking games, watch in wonderment as the warriors put on a show in armoured combat - and be sure to catch the opening flotilla. It's all happening on the banks of Sussex Inlet, on June 10. Go https://vikingfestival.com.au/ for full details.
Murramarang Market
June 11
Books and more books are just one of the many things on the agenda for the Murramarang Market this Sunday June 11 from 9am till 1pm at Kioloa Community Hall Murramarang Road, Kioloa. Come buy a preloved book or three and have a nice look around.
Woodwork Show
From June 10
Love beautifully crafted timber? The annual Tilba Woodwork Show will return for its 27th exhibition on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, displaying locally handcrafted toys, serving platters, jewellery boxes and so much more. Come watch wood turners at work and vote for your favourite item at the Exhibition Hall. Entry is $2 for adults, free for under 16s.
Show & Shine
June 11
Long Beach will host its inaugural 'Show and Shine' on Sunday, June 11 from 10am. In partnership with the Braidwood Car Club and Classic Vintage Motor Club Eurobodalla, Sandy Place at Long Beach will transform into a mecca of cars, bikes and utes. Learn more by getting in touch with the Long Beach community at lbca@longbeach.org.au.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Berry Bowling Club Markets (Saturday, 9am-2pm), Marine Rescue Ulladulla Wharf Markets (Sunday, 8am-1pm), and Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (9am-1pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.