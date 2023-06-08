Milton Follies is excited to present "Letters to Lindy" this week for four shows only. The culmination of over four months of workshops and rehearsals, director Ruth Myers is proud of all that her cast and crew have achieved. "This play is an amazing exploration of Australia's response to the frenzy surrounding the disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain in August 1980," Ruth said. "We hope to make you laugh, make you cry, but mostly, to make you think." The ensemble cast ranges in age from 11 to over 70, and features seasoned veterans and talented newcomers. "I am delighted with how this cast has supported and taught each other," the director said. Show details are: 7pm Friday June 9, 2pm Saturday June 10 and 2pm Sunday June 11. Tickets available at www.miltonfollies.org.