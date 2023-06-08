Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton's St Mary's Star of the Sea's Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant

June 8 2023 - 2:30pm
Milton's St Mary's Star of the Sea will be awarded a grant of up to $1,000 to use for an environmental project. Picture supplied
Students across Milton and Ulladulla are on their way to becoming the next generation of environmental champions with new funds from the 2023 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program.

