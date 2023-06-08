Students across Milton and Ulladulla are on their way to becoming the next generation of environmental champions with new funds from the 2023 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program.
They join more than 1,100 schools and early learning centres across Australia who will be awarded grants to help build and develop hands-on environmental learning projects.
Milton's St Mary's Star of the Sea will be awarded a grant of up to $1,000 to use for an environmental project.
Over the years, thousands of schools have used these grants to create interactive projects focused on sustainability and have inspired students to play an active role in the future of their natural environment.
This year, the program also officially included First Nations perspectives projects for the first time. Woolworths and Landcare Australia are excited to award more than 320 grants as part of this year's funding to projects that focus on expanding students' First Nations education and deepening their connection to Country.
"Bringing the classroom to the great outdoors and encouraging kids to get hands-on with nature is always something we're excited to see, and we hope all of the schools across Milton and Ulladulla will have fun working on their new projects," Woolworths Southern Shoalhaven Group Manager Ben Sealey said.
Meanwhile, Junior Landcare's online Learning Centre, supported by Woolworths, offers a range of free online resources to help students of all ages build their knowledge of biodiversity, sustainable food production, waste management and more.
Proud Wiradjuri man and First Nations educator for Junior Landcare, Adam Shipp said the knowledge from our Elders and ancestors that have come before us is extremely important to capture and keep alive.
"Our lands will be much healthier in doing so, and so I am delighted that a number of Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants will be funding First Nations perspectives projects this year," he said.
