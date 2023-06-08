A top class field of 52 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event on Wednesday June 7 for the June Monthly Medal.
The winner of the day's play, was Tony Reeson who scored 20 points, second place was Ross Chapman on 19 points, in a count-back from third place Ross Milne.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ray Werner on the second, Stan Izzard on the sixth, and Charlie Muscat on the ninth, while the wild card of two balls was won by Cliff Workman, so remains at two balls next week.
Next week, Wednesday June 14, golfer will contest a four ball stableford.
