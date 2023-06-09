It's time to nominate an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, group or organisation who deserves to be acknowledged for what they contribute to their communities.
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards recognising the talents, excellence, and significant contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and organisations make in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region.
The awards are supported by Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven councils, state and federal government, and will this year be hosted by Kiama Municipal Council.
"We're a proud supporter of the awards, which recognise the talents, excellence, and significant contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our region and acknowledge those who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen field," said Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley.
"As well as improving community awareness of the outstanding achievements and contributions of Aboriginal people, the awards promote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues in the wider community including working towards reconciliation."
There are six award categories:
Nominate deserving members of the community by heading to the online nomination form for the 2023 Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards before they close at 5pm Friday June 30.
