The theme of Men's Health Week 2023 is Healthy Habits - focusing on encouraging men and boys to build healthy habits by identifying small changes they can make that benefit their health and wellbeing.
Mollymook resident and health ambassador, Phil McDonald, feels strongly about raising health awareness in the community and supports this year's Men's Week Theme.
Men's Health Week takes place from June 12 to June 18 and the event is celebrated around the world,
"There are simple things men and boys can do to have a great impact when it comes to better health and wellbeing," he said.
The Stroke Foundation Ambassador broke down his health advice to several sections - starting with stress.
Stress
"Think about things that are causing you concern and worry. Are you able to control those things or not? If so, make changes," he said.
"If you think you can't then discuss the problem with those closest to you."
Nutrition
"Reduce salt and sugar in your diet and consume more water," he said.
"Reducing blood pressure is related to observing the three things mentioned above."
Exercise
"Aim to get 30 mins of exercise a day, it can be as simple as walking," he said
"Exercise releases dopamine and will leave you feeling great, as well as burning unwanted calories as well as breaking up your daily routine."
Lifestyle
"If you smoke or vape then quit. If you drink alcohol reduce your intake to the recommended daily limit," he said
Health Checks
"Book an appointment with your doctor for a general health check, and especially for men, please get your blood pressure checked as well asking for a blood test," he said.
"Taking control of your health gives you peace of mind, and allows you to address any issues early if something is out of whack."
Phil McDonald Boxing Health and Fitness 0402 669 896.
