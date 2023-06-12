TWO Shoalhaven residents have been marked as among to "ones to watch" when a highly anticipated reality television Million Dollar Island starts tonight.
Million Dollar Island "presents a ground-breaking concept" where 100 everyday Australians stay on a remote island, vying for a chance to win $1 million.
Berry's Sarah Green and Vincentia High School teacher Corey Ryan both appear in the program which starts tonight [Monday June 12] on Channel Seven from 7pm.
According to the show's preview, the contestants are "on an island full of mystery, surprise, hardships and rewards".
Each contestant starts the adventure with a wristband worth $10,000.While they are on the island, contestants can gain andlose wristbands by competing in various challenges.
Sarah and Corey were chosen as "contestants to watch".
Here is how they were described by the show's publicity team.
Sarah Green
"Sarah's soft and pretty appearance belies a tough interior. Raised on a farm and accustomed to "getting her hands dirty," she will surprise people with her super-competitive and gritty nature. Riding horses - she owns three - is her chief passion, along with skiing, diving, snorkeling, swimming, surfing and running. She also enjoys sewing, designing and drawing. Sarah is passionate about equal rights for women. She is angered by people who think that women are inferior to men, particularly when underestimating how strong and powerful they can be. People often make assumptions based on Sarah's appearance - which is her chief reason for participating in Million Dollar Island, as she views it as an opportunity to prove what she's made of and stop the stereotyping."
Corey Ryan
"Corey is a kind and jovial family man with a heart of gold, who considers his wife and their two little girls to be his proudest achievement. He's a popular guy, with the ability to befriend anyone and a natural sense of humour. His passion, in keeping with his profession, is sports. He enjoys following rugby league, in particular, the Newcastle Knights. Corey is spiritual and adheres to the Chinese Zodiac. He can judge how to relate to people based on their Chinese year of birth. He is an Earth Dragon and, as such, doesn't get along with those born in the Year of the Dog. He's looking forward to the challenges of island life, but not to being separated from his family. Should he win, he intends to establish a resilience camp where he lives, and set his kids up for the future.
