"Corey is a kind and jovial family man with a heart of gold, who considers his wife and their two little girls to be his proudest achievement. He's a popular guy, with the ability to befriend anyone and a natural sense of humour. His passion, in keeping with his profession, is sports. He enjoys following rugby league, in particular, the Newcastle Knights. Corey is spiritual and adheres to the Chinese Zodiac. He can judge how to relate to people based on their Chinese year of birth. He is an Earth Dragon and, as such, doesn't get along with those born in the Year of the Dog. He's looking forward to the challenges of island life, but not to being separated from his family. Should he win, he intends to establish a resilience camp where he lives, and set his kids up for the future.

