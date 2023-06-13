Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Public School's term activities

Updated June 13 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Milton Public School [MPS] provides opportunity and experience from culture to performing arts to representative sport for its students

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.