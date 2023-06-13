Milton Public School [MPS] provides opportunity and experience from culture to performing arts to representative sport for its students
Here is what the students and school community have been doing this term.
Sorry Day
On Sorry Day, MPS gather as a school community to reflect on the past, acknowledge the present, and envision a future built on reconciliation.
This day and during Reconciliation Week, serves as a reminder of the importance of healing, understanding and unity. The school's Sorry Day March and assembly served as a wonderful tool for this reflection.
Shoalhaven Eisteddfod - Verse Speaking
Class 4K creatively adapted the book, 'Magic Beach' by Alison Lester and performed a flawless rendition, full of expression, fluency, impeccable rhythm, and timing placing second out of 13 Entries.
Congratulations to K/1A who were awarded second place in the Infants Verse Speaking Competition. Their performance of 'The Crocodile' by Roald Dahl was outstanding. Well done, Miss Howes and the masterful K/1A.
Shoalhaven Eisteddfod Dance
The MPS Infants Dance team led by Mrs Wills gained an outstanding first place at the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod in the Infants Schools Division Dance Section.
Infants Choir
The incredible MPS Infants Choir were proud winners of the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod singing competition led by Mrs Fackerrell and Mrs Rout.
Nurse Appreciation Day
Many students created some insightful, artistic and extremely funny cards to thank the nurses for the dedication to helping sick people get well. The school leadership team made the presentation and enjoyed leaving with a souvenir - a cast around their fingers! Thank you for supporting the community, Milton Hospital and having fun with the students.
MPS Representative Boccia Team
The School Boccia Team led by Mrs Hellman competed at the South Coast School Support Unit's Boccia competition recently placing third in the region. All students competed eagerly and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
Primary Choir
The MPS Primary Choir led by Mrs Rafidi and Mrs Taffs sang beautifully and wowed the crowd with their performances including 'SOS' 'When I Grow Up'. They placed third but were incredibly unlucky to take out the win.
Girls cricket
The MPS PSSA Girls Cricket team are into the South Coast Finals, and they just keep getting stronger and stronger. Good luck girls.
