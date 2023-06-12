Melissa [Mel] Van Antwerpen remains keen to take part in more elite CrossFit events.
She recently joined team-mates Amy Valentine, Doug Roden, and Ainsley Schwencke in the Torian Pro and they achieved an encouraging result.
They reached the semi-final and ended up in 30th place - a good result considering the Torian Pro, held at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena, attracts all the best CrossFit competitors from around the Oceania region.
Mel, who owns and operates Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey, had been pushing hard to get a place in the Torian Pro for years.
She has now competed in the event two years in a row and Mel has Torian 2024 firmly in her sights.
"Next year I'm undecided as to whether I attempt to qualify as a masters individual or go as a team again. I love being part of a team," she said.
The local CrossFit competitor, before the event, said her best years were still ahead of her.
"I would say I am in near career best form but still not peak form," she said.
"There are so many things I can tidy up," she said about getting even better."Watch is space - I will be even better next year."
The preparation starts now.
"I have started my new training cycle. There is the Down Under Championship in Wollongong in December and I am taking 10 masters athletes from Huey to the nationals in Ballarat in August," she said about her upcoming agenda.
"Definitely more of me yet to come and my clients are following suit."
