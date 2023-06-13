Franco Palmieri is one popular man and he is now an emergency services award winner.
One of the loudest cheers heard at Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards ceremony, held recently at the Nowra Golf Club, was when Mr Palmieri was announced as the winner of the State Emergency Service section.
"I didn't expect to win. I was very surprised and happy," Mr Palmieri, a member of the Ulladulla SES and Milton resident, said.
The Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards, attracted a wide range of nominations from the NSW Ambulance, Australian Defence Force, Fire and Rescue, Police, Red Cross, Marine Rescue, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service, before the nominations were narrowed down to 15 finalists.
From the finalists Senior Constable Todd Cremer was named the Shoalhaven's police officer of the year, Captain Paul Collins from Fire and Rescue the Shoalhaven emergency services officer of the year, and Linda Tiltsen from the Red Cross the Shoalhaven emergency services volunteer of the year with Mr Palmieri winning the SES award
Mr Palmieri's role is logistics - he is in charge of catering.
He loves being a member of the Ulladulla SES.
"The SES is a great community with good friendships created while helping the community in times of need," he said.
The award winner has been a member of the Ulladulla SES for six years.
Ulladulla SES Unit Commander Tracy Provest said Mr Palmieri was a valued and respected member of the team
"We are thrilled for Franco. He is well deserving of an award that celebrates 'Service beyond self," she said.
Mr Palmieri was nominated by the Unit Leadership Team.
"Franco is always there - he manages catering for all training and operations," the unit commander said."
In 2022 there 600 requests for assistance and at times, up to four teams in the field plus an incident management team - they all needed to be fed.
"Franco is proactive and always ready to feed the volunteers. If we need an extra pair of hands in the field he is there too. He helps with the young people from the Disability Trust each Tuesday," the unit commander said.
Mr Palmieri supports all community education events, the Blessing of the Fleet, Anzac Day, Australia Day, and visits to schools and preschools.
He also volunteers for the Milton Ulladulla men's shed and is a master craftsman he is always making timber products for sale.
Mr Palmieri helps with the men's shed with their catering and is always there for their sausage sizzles at Bunnings.
