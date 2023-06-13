Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards announced

June 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Franco Palmieri with his well deserved award. Picture supplied
Franco Palmieri with his well deserved award. Picture supplied

Franco Palmieri is one popular man and he is now an emergency services award winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.