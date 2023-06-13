Ulladulla' Carrousel Collectives has been announced as a finalist for five awards at the 2023 Australian Rural Business Awards.
Owner of Carrousel Collectives, Brianna Laird, is pleased her business has been named as one of the finalists.
She says it's an incredible honour to receive recognition for her dedication and hard work as a business owner and her continued work to end stigma and bias on mental illnesses.
Carrousel Collectives is a handmade gifts and décor business that sells funny and iconic doormats, beautifully crafted wood signs and a range of baby milestone cards and announcements.
Brianna is known for her bright purple hair and "a smile that lights up anyone's day".
Brianna has worked hard to create a business that people know and love.
She has turned her platform into a way to advocate and share about mental illnesses to slash the stigma and bias so many people experience daily.
Brianna is delighted to be named as a finalist and is proud of her achievements, particularly in her dedication to motivating others, and creating products people adore.
Find out more at https://www.carrouselcollectives.com.au/.
These awards were created as a way for small businesses living in regional Australia to get the recognition they deserve, and Brianna is so happy to be considered among the other amazing businesses that are finalists in these awards.
The Australian Rural Business Awards are presented by Australia's leading online marketplace for rural and regional small businesses Spend With Us (www.spendwithus.com.au) to celebrate, highlight, and recognise the absolute talent that exists out there in rural and regional Australia.
The winners of The Australian Rural Business Awards for 2023 will be announced during an online event on Friday, June 23. The keynote speaker for the night will be bestselling author Andy Griffiths.
