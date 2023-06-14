Pathway to Olympic glory to get better for regional sportspeople

Elite young sportspeople, like promising Shoalhaven surfer Kiera Buckett, will benefit from a new high-performance talent pathway program.
Today [Wednesday June 14] the NSW Institute of Sport (NSWIS) in partnership with the Regional Academies of Sport [RAS] launched a high-performance talent pathway program for athletes from country NSW.
Kiera Buckpitt, a member of the Ulladulla Boardrider Club and a Culburra Beach resident, was at the program's launch as it aims to help her and other regional athletes reach their goals like taking part in the Olympic Games.
The program connects both targeted regional athletes and their coaches to high-performance expertise and provides opportunities to develop their success in Olympic sports.
The collaboration aims to identify and nurture young, talented athletes and their coaches from country NSW to be competition ready for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.
NSW Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper, was pleased to see all the groups joining forces.
"This program [Pursu32+ RAS] not only recognizes the enormous amount of untapped talent in our regional areas but also serves to provide young, grassroots athletes - our next generation of sporting stars - with real aspirational goals," Mr Kamper said.
NSWIS Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Thompson, said the talent program filled important needs for his organisation and RAS.
"I am also pleased to think this is a tremendous opportunity for NSWIS and RAS to further galvanize our relationship," Mr Thompson said.
"By utilising our respective expertise and resources, we can work together towards fulfilling our vision of more NSW athletes winning medals for Australia at major international events - including the 2032 Brisbane Olympics."
The program's first intake of 25 athletes aged between 14-18 will occur later this year.
Each participant will have been nominated in consultation with RAS and their sport as having the potential to progress to elite-level competition.
Besides traveling to Sydney to attend an initial NSWIS-led training camp, the athletes will also receive access to the Institute's staff, the NSW Office of Sport online physical literacy program, and exposure to national-level coaches.
NSWIS will join forces with the Regional Academies of Sport network to formulate a pilot program focused on creating opportunities for regional athletes to explore their potential to progress to elite-level competition and ultimately represent the nation at global sporting events.
Chair of the NSW RASi network, Brett O'Farrell said he was excited by the opportunities the talent program would provide the athletes who were selected to participate in it, and the impact it would have on sport in regional NSW.
"Connecting regional athletes and their coaches with NSWIS at a deeper level and supplying more talent-rich regional athletes can only enhance our ability to help nurture the next crop of Australian sporting stars from regional NSW," Mr O'Farrell said.
"Today's announcement will excite many young athletes, their parents, coaches, and local communities."
Sarah Carli, a Tokyo2020 Olympian, NSWIS scholarship athlete, and graduate of the Illawarra Regional Sports Academy, described the program as a "game changer" for athletes who live outside of the Sydney metropolitan area.
