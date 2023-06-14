Milton Ulladulla Times
NSW Institute of Sport Regional Academies of Sport launch talent pathway program

June 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Pathway to Olympic glory to get better for regional sportspeople
Elite young sportspeople, like promising Shoalhaven surfer Kiera Buckett, will benefit from a new high-performance talent pathway program.

