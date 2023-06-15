A field of 59 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a four ball stableford event recently and many great efforts were recorded.
Ian Ross and Roy Bender ran out winners with 23 points.
Leonard Astill and Don Miller were second with a score of 22 points, while Paul Pfeiffer and Ian Mitchell were awarded third place, scoring on 21 points on a countback from forth placed Ken Venables and Ron Hoffman.
Read More
Missing out on the prize money was Stig Andersson and Dave Wardleworth also on 21 points.
Balls were given out down to 19 points.
Nearest the pin were awarded to Alan (Butch) May on the second, Don Urquhart on the sixth and Paul Pfeiffer on the ninth.
The wildcard was won by Jim Willis and Alan Edwards so will remain at two balls.
Next week [Wednesday June 21] golfers will play the first of two rounds of a stroke event for the Captains Trophy.
Golfers welcomed new member Eric Moore and there was further celebration with the news that Mick Thompson, our Life Member, was back home from his stay in hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.