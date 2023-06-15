Milton Ulladulla Times
Nowra LGBTQIA+ collective Queers Down South joins regional supergroup Rainbow South Coast this Pride Month

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 15 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:33am
Queers Down South, Nowra's LGBTQIA+ group, is joining forces with other regional bodies to form Rainbow South Coast. Founder Brodie Gray (pictured left) said it will allow the rainbow community to do even more locally. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.
The Shoalhaven's own LGBTQIA+ collective Queers Down South is set to start a new chapter - and what better time to launch it than Pride Month.

Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

