THE Milton Ulladulla Entertainers sure can put on a good show and they also know how to support community based organisations.
The creative arts group recently shared an impressive total of $45,000 in donations to 26 local organisations - the largest amount the group has ever given away.
In addition to this amount, they also donated funds for the "Patti Yates Scholarship" at Ulladulla High School.
The scholarship is designed to support students in their creative arts endeavours.
Funds came from their most successful show 'Now Is The Time', where they sold a record number of tickets.
"The Entertainers are so thankful for the support of our amazing audiences and every local business who sponsor our show each year," the group announced on social media.
Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club, Milton Medical Centre, Sansoms Furniture One, Killara Hospitality, Mollymook Golf Club, Mollymook Beach Bowling and Recreation Club, Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servos Club and Shoalhaven City Council came onboard and they each sponsored a show.
The sponsors donated money towards covering the costs of the show so all funds raised from ticket sales went to the charity groups.
All involved enjoyed presenting the "envelopes of gold" to the recipient groups.
The recipients were:
Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club show sponsor - Milton Ulladulla Cancer Support Foundation, Little Forest Community Association and Milton Ulladulla Family History Society.
Milton Medical Centre show sponsor - Dunn Lewis Youth Foundation, Marine Rescue Kioloa and Ulladulla and Manjushri Buddhist Centre.
Sansoms Furniture One show sponsor - Noah's Inclusion Services, Burrill-Ulladulla Scouts, Ulladulla Physical Culture Club and Ulladulla Public School Parents and Citizens.
Killara Hospitality show sponsor - Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes, Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre and Ulladulla Men's Shed.
Mollymook Golf Club show sponsor - Milton Ulladulla United Hospitals Auxiliary, Milton Ulladulla String Orchestra Inc and Bush Mission Society.
Mollymook Beach Bowling and Recreation Club show sponsor - Budawang School, Holly Burns Foundation, Independence Ulladulla and Mullala Ulladulla - Yumaro Inc
Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servos Club show sponsor - Safe Waters Community Care, Milton District CWA and South Coast Book Clubs.
Shoalhaven City Council show sponsor - Ulladulla High School Parents and Citizens and Milton Public School Parents and Citizens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.