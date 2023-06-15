Lillian Stephens had 101 reasons to smile today [Thursday, June 15].
The Shoalhaven resident celebrated her 101st birthday today in fine style.
Mrs Stephens now lives in Sussex Inlet's Inasmuch Community Aged Care centre and had a special cake to enjoy with her fellow residents and staff today.
She was born on June 15 1922 and lived in Milton and Mollymook Beach.
She was married to the late Richard Henry.
The 101-year-old has one daughter named Jenny, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mrs Stephens believes her secret to a long healthy life is to be happy, friendly and kind to everyone.
The birthday girl loves music, including Johnny Mathis, Susan Boyle and Mozart.
She is the only surviving sibling being the middle child of three children.
Happy birthday Mrs Stephens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.