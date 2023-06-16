Cupitt's Estate to introduce an exciting traineeship program

Milton Ulladulla Times
Estate announces 'Cupitt's Estate Gap Year' traineeship program

Updated June 16 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:30pm
Cupitt's Estate, one of the leading hospitality venues in the Shoalhaven region, is investing in young talent and the sector's future by introducing a traineeship program - 'Cupitt's Estate Gap Year'.

