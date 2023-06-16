Cupitt's Estate to introduce an exciting traineeship program

Cupitt's Estate, one of the leading hospitality venues in the Shoalhaven region, is investing in young talent and the sector's future by introducing a traineeship program - 'Cupitt's Estate Gap Year'.
The estate management, with a firm commitment to reignite enthusiasm and empower the next generation, is dedicated to equipping aspiring individuals with essential skills that will shape their success in this dynamic field.
This transformative initiative provides a comprehensive and immersive experience within the hospitality sector as a launching pad for young individuals to thrive and grow.
The program will allow school leavers to work through various departments at Cupitt's Estate, including the restaurant, kitchen, winery, brewery, administration, marketing, accommodation, farming and grounds.
Cupitt's Estate representative, Libby Cupitt, says the program is a fantastic opportunity for two school leavers to gain first-hand experience, learn about a dynamic business's inner workings, and gain invaluable skills that will be useful for their future endeavours.
"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce a program that will offer young individuals an array of work experience and training opportunities," she said.
Mrs Cupitt, emphasised the importance of showcasing hospitality as a viable career option.
"Witnessing the growth in confidence and acquiring new skills among young employees is truly gratifying," she said.
"I am genuinely excited to witness the remarkable journeys this program will pave for the young individuals in our community."
To explore further details about the program and access the application form, please visit the dedicated Careers page on Cupitt's Estate's website - https://www.cupittsestate.com.au/careers.
For application inquiries, contact: Mel Louth, People and Culture Manager at mel@cupitt.com.au or call 4455 7888.
Enthusiastic individuals with a genuine passion for learning and a desire to connect with people are strongly encouraged to seize the opportunity and apply for Cupitt's Estate Gap Year Program.
This "unique program provides participants with a solid foundation, invaluable exposure to industry best practices, and crucial communication skills".
The hospitality industry has encountered unprecedented hurdles in recent years, causing setbacks and uncertainties for businesses and individuals alike.
However, Cupitt's Estate remains committed to effecting positive change by emphasising the potential of the hospitality industry and investing in young people.
They are actively working towards rebuilding and revitalising the sector on the South Coast.
Cupitt's Estate "strives to inspire young individuals to seize the opportunities within its dynamic landscape by showcasing hospitality's diverse career paths and boundless potential".
The estate is dedicated to bridging the skills gap is crucial for the hospitality industry to thrive,
Cupitt's, through comprehensive training programs and mentorship, wants to equip young individuals with essential communication skills, enhancing their employability and ensuring their readiness for the industry's demands.
This investment in skills development paves the way for a resilient and competent workforce.
Cupitt's Estate recognises that reviving the hospitality industry requires collective effort.
The estate management actively collaborates with educational institutions, including the local high schools and TAFE, to ensure that young individuals know the incredible opportunities available through their traineeship program.
By fostering strong partnerships and community engagement, Cupitt's Estate strengthens the ties between education and industry, creating a pathway for young talents to explore and embark on a fulfilling career in hospitality.
With 16 years of operation, Cupitt's Estate is a renowned hospitality and tourism business dedicated to creating exceptional guest experiences.
A family business with over 100 employees, Cupitt's Estate offers a wide range of products and services, including accommodation, winery, restaurant, brewery, farm, cellar door, and events venue.
