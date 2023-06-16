The Coondoo Classic once again proved how popular mountain bike riding really is on the South Coast.
Some 340 competitors from 16 schools attended the recent event hosted by Vincentia High School at the well-known Coondoo track just outside of Nowra.
Vincentia High School fielded one of the biggest teams, followed by Ulladulla High with 44 riders and Bulli with 30.
Other high schools that took part were Batemans Bay, Kiama, Bomaderry, Smiths Hill, Dapto Figtree, Jerrabomberra, Moss Vale, Nowra, Narooma, Shoalhaven, Warilla Keira, Jindabyne Central and Woonona.
Kaleb Langenegger, from Vincentia High, conducted the Welcome to Country and then the riders hit the track.
The winner of the junior male team event was the Bulli High Bandits made up of Kye O'Donnell, Leroy Szanto, Kade Taunton and Kaiden Wildey.
The junior female team event winner was Vincentia High School's Hot Wheels made up of Caitlyn Allan, Phoebe Jefferson, Emma Murphy and Jasmine Wasley.
Figtree's team Backstab made of James Allen, Lucy Allen and Gabriel Stephenson won the junior mixed section.
Bulli High's powerful MTB Donuts represented by Isabella Davis, Jessica Davis and Eva Scobie won the intermediate female event.
Intermediate male winners were Vincentia High School's Sweat XC represented by Caleb Haig, Blake Jones, Henry Mackay and Gillie Macken.
Intermediate mixed winners were Woonona High - represented by Oliver Benson, Declan Duvall, Lacey Duvall and Blake Hunter.
Smiths Hill's Maeve Bradbury, Sarah Conkin and Claudia Reilly won the senior female section.
Bulli High's Gravel Gremlins - Brodie Pittman, Kyuss and Daniel Scobie took the senior male title.
Nowra High's Ava Bundy, Zoe Dent, Luke Standford [The Coondoo Combo] dominated the senior mixed section.
The fastest junior female was Lucy Allen, the fastest intermediate female was Georgia Ryan, fastest senior female was Jillian Raftery, the fastest junior male was Max Kean, fastest intermediate male was Zac Peters and the fastest senior male was Daniel Scobie.
Thanks to South Coast United Mountainbikers [SCUM] for their partnership in hosting the event,
The event demonstrates the community connection of the Shoalhaven with past competing Vincentia High School students and SCUM members, some from the initial first event in 2007, coming back to assist.
Thanks goes to the supporting business and parents who assisted with first aid, setting up the race hub and feeding the 340 competitors for six hours.
Riders powered around the 5.6km track, and then tagged a team-mates tag who took over.
The track, dusty and tricky particularly with the obstacles in the sections of the tabletops, flowing berms and walls.
Thanks goes to the Vincentia High students, parents and staff for ensuring the students raced in an event that brings mates together.
Meanwhile, there was both a sorrowful and respectful start to the event to remember former Vincentia High School student Angus Craig, who has been named as one of the people killed in the tragic Hunter Valley bus crash.
One of his former teachers, James Wright and long-time Coondoo Classic organiser, James Wright, asked competitors to bow their heads for a minute's silence to remember Angus Craig.
Angus, as a student, loved competing in the Coondoo Classic and even stayed behind to help with the pack-up.
