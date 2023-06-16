Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

StoryFest starts from June 16 2023 onwards

June 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

StoryFest's launch set up what is sure to be a most successful and well-attended festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.