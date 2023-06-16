StoryFest's launch set up what is sure to be a most successful and well-attended festival.
The launch took place last night [Thursday June 15] at the Ulladulla Civic and the festival will continue over the next few days
Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC Governor of NSW opened the festival and spoke of the importance of storytelling.
The highlights from the launch included:
A Welcome to Country delivered by Paul Carriage.
Six wonderful Ulladulla High Students reading their amazing work - Her Excellency was most impressed with their efforts.
Kirli Saunders telling her powerful stories of Home and sharing monologues of characters from her play that's in development.
StoryFest patron Markus Zusak delivering a warm and entertaining opening address.
Musician Paul Greene and Bronwyn Adcock, award-winning Australian journalist and writer of Currowan, sharing the stage.
Paul played a few bars of Flame Trees as Bronwyn delivered her keynote speech.
