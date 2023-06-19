Could we see a South Coast alliance feature tonight on Million Dollar Island?
Tonight [Monday, June 19] Vincentia High School teacher Corey Ryan drops into the show and fellow South Coast contestant, Berry's Sarah Green, suggests the two just may work together.
The two local residents are among the 100 contestants appearing on Channel Seven's latest reality show.
We could see the two working on their "mutual agreement" tonight.
"I didn't know Corey beforehand, but as soon as we got onto the island I could just tell he was from the South Coast," Sarah said.
"There was definitely discussion of a South Coast alliance and people will have to keep watching to see what comes through.
"The show is filled with twists and turns. It was definitely the most wonderful experience to live and so I can't wait for people to relive it with us all."
Corey also said we will have to tune in to see how the South Coast connection works.
"Sarah and I met on the boat going over to the island and had a let's stick together mutual agreement going. Sarah is very strong - man she is tough," Corey said.
They both want to win and we will have to see how their mutual agreement works and progress as the show continues.
We went on to ask them a bit more about the show and their experiences....
Corey said being on the show was a chance to test himself - he always wanted to go on some form of reality TV.
While he does not have "survival skills" Corey said he had other assets to call upon.
"It's a social game as well - I am a people person which I can work to my advantage," he said.
"There are games, survivor-type games and this is where my competitive side kicks in," the former Shoalhaven Football Association first-grade striker said.
"We face water and mind activities - things designed to break you."
The Vincentia High School teacher said his students are all cheering him on.
"They [the students] are all for it - there is a real good buzz at the school and in the community as someone from the South Coast does not get on TV much," he said.
Corey, without giving too much away, thinks he represented himself strongly.
He thinks the audience will "embrace his story".
Corey laughed when asked if he had a spare million dollars to lend.
He said the experience was a tough one and made him appreciate what he has - which includes a partner and two daughters.
He talks about having only three bits of coconut a day to eat and sleeping, well trying to anyway, on wooden planks, every night next to scorpions, snakes, wild pigs and monkeys.
"I guess it's an element of survival on the island - there were no handouts - it was tough," he said about the experience.
"Your body starts to break down - it's the real deal that is for sure
"The experience changed me and I am so grateful for what I got - my life is perfect."
Sarah said her upbringing gave her an advantage as a Million Dollar Island contestant.
"I grew up living on a farm in both Australia and New Zealand, with my mum's side owning a dairy farm. I was able to have horses and have the most wonderful upbringing sleeping out under trees and fishing/swimming in the ocean," she said.
"My mother is a tough Kiwi and always instilled in me to have courage, strength and show people what you're made of, and that is what I intend to do on the island.
"Having just the basic necessities is not new to me and one of the things I loved most about the island was sleeping in the sand with absolutely nothing to lie on or cover yourself with.
"This show provided an opportunity to show Australia just what I'm made of."
Sarah is definitely the type of person not afraid of hard work and getting her hands dirty.
"So I work in the horse racing industry where I freelance for studs and travel to all different destinations leading their horses through sale rings," she said.
"I am also a registered nurse/medic at the races and work part-time as a model. So I am a bit of a Jack of all trades."
She got into the show after being contacted via email.
"I am definitely the sort of person that takes on every opportunity I can, and this show was definitely an interesting one," she said.
"I have my reasons for wanting to go on. The main one is that I often get misjudged and put down by the way I look," she said.
So tune in at 7.30pm tonight and cheer the locals on.
