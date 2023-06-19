Wheelbarrow Road will be closed, residents excepted, from today [Monday June 19] from 7am to 5pm to Friday June 23 as shoulder reconstruction work commences.
Residents only will be able to enter during this time but are asked to allow extra travel time.
Slope remediation works are now completed and Shoalhaven City Council's crews will be reconstructing the road shoulder.
Due to safety concerns, the road will be closed to the public from today until Friday June 23 to ensure works can be done efficiently and safely.
Previous work included some tree and vegetation removal, bulk earthworks, rockfill replacement in localised slump areas and slope stabilisation with soil anchors and matting.
The total cost of the work is estimated around $900,000.
Council has also completed patching and resealing activities along the remaining length of the road.
