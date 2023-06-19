Milton Ulladulla Times
Wheelbarrow Road shoulder reconstruction work commences

Updated June 19 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
Damage to Wheelbarrow Road. Picture file
Damage to Wheelbarrow Road. Picture file

Wheelbarrow Road will be closed, residents excepted, from today [Monday June 19] from 7am to 5pm to Friday June 23 as shoulder reconstruction work commences.

