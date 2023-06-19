THE Ulladulla Dockers are back on the winner's list after overcoming the Nowra Albatross Vikings on Saturday at Vincentia Oval.
Ulladulla in its last outing, against the Wollongong Bulldogs, suffered a rare South Coast AFL men's division two loss.
However, against one of its traditional Shoalhaven rivals, the Dockers were determined not to make it two defeats in a row.
The Dockers ended up winning the match 11.7.73 to 7.2.42.
A fast start, in the first quarter with a 3.2.20 to 0.2.2 scoreboard domination, saw Ulladulla take charge of the match.
Credit goes to the Vikings as they never gave up and ended up out-scoring the Ulladulla-based side 3.0.18 to 2.0.12 in the third quarter.
Matthew Thompson four, Tom Edwards three, Harrison Donohue, Jack West, Brayden Atkins and Shayne Leffley kicked goals for the Dockers.
Goal kickers for the Vikings were Adam Weller two, Taeshaun Williams, Luke Stevenson, Adam Fiene, Robert Missingham and Andrew Allmark.
Matthew Thompson, Jack West, Jared Smith, Harrison Donohue, Ben Clough and Mitchell Hancock were named best on ground for Ulladulla.
Vincent Barwick, Mark Bignell, Adam Fiene, Ashley Bilsborough, Adam Weller and Grant Herron led the way for the Vikings.
The Dockers led the way on the competition ladder with 28 points, the Bay and Basin Bombers, third with 16 points, are the next best placed Shoalhaven team, followed by the Bomaderry Tigers fourth with 16 points and the Vikings are fifth also with 16 points.
