The annual Southern Stars performing arts showcase has launched in spectacular fashion.
Keen audiences got a sneak peek of this year's show at the official launch event in Wollongong yesterday Tuesday June 20.
Students from Ulladulla High and Milton Public will be taking part in the event and they are already getting excited for a mega show like no other. local schools are already getting excited for a mega show like no other.
11 schools from the district will take to the stage this year, singing and dancing for an audience of over 12,000 people.
This year's Southern Stars performance theme is EMBRACE.
Creative director Ruth Ellevsen said it was about wanting to inspire students to embrace every moment of their lives.
"Embrace is about awakening, looking at life through an appreciative lens and making the most of every moment," she said.
"It is also about embracing your skill set, challenging yourself to develop, being enthusiastic about opportunities, and be grateful and embrace the opportunities that cause you to grow as a person.
"For the students in the show, it is about conquering nerves and anxiety as they take to the stage, embracing the friendships they form with different people that they meet in the show..."
About 3000 students from more than 100 schools will take part in the massive Southern Stars production; it will feature dancers, singers, and musicians.
Southern Stars will take over Wollongong's WIN Stadium on August 25-26.
The following Shoalhaven schools are involved in the show:
