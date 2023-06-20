Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC Governor of NSW's Ulladulla visit

Updated June 20 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A major NSW figure remains committed to helping Shoalhaven residents continue with their bushfire recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.