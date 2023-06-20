A major NSW figure remains committed to helping Shoalhaven residents continue with their bushfire recovery.
Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC Governor of NSW was in Ulladulla last week to launch StoryFest.
However, Her Excellency wanted to find out how the region's bushfire recovery was going and so she reached out to the Business Milton Ulladulla committee to arrange an informal meeting so she could speak to people directly involved in the recovery.
People from various sectors, including businesses, local/state government representatives and volunteer-based community groups, sat around various tables at the Dunn and Lewis Centre and Governor Beazley sat and talked to each group.
Her Excellency, from her visit, learned about how a strong community pulled together in times of crisis.
She also learned that the crisis recovery was an ongoing situation.
"The stories I have been just hearing now are that people are still seriously affected by the fires," she said.
Her Excellency said the trauma from losing a house or possessions in the bushfire is still there and "significant".
"The news cycle moves too quickly and it's too easy to forget people," the Governor said about why she wanted to hear from local residents about how they and many others were recovering.
"If I am going to understand a community it's terribly important for me to sit down and listen."
She was asked if she enjoyed being part of the informal gathering and speaking to the locals?
"The answer to that question is yes, However, I do have a bit of a pit in my stomach about how the community is still recovering," Her Excellency said.
"Some people are still not in their houses," she added about the recovery.
Her Excellency said she got a reminder of the loss and the tragedy the community experienced.
The Governor said she had no power to put anything in place but she can take and use what she learned from the visit in other ways.
"One thing I can do is take every single story back to the relevant minister to say 'this is what I am still hearing'," she said.
Her Excellency also wanted local residents to know they were acknowledged and valued.
The Governor said she would not forget the Shoalhaven community and will do "absolutely everything" she can to help what is an ongoing recovery.
