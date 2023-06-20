The Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum Incorporated has a new executive and committee for its coming operational year.
The newly elected 2023 committee is: President, Richard Purves; Vice-President Carmen Champion; Secretary and Publicity Officer, Paul Mitchell; Membership Secretary, Terrie Gardner; Treasurer, Mark Fleming; and general committee members Phillip Smith-Hill, Boyd Walters and Brian Powe.
The forum is an appointed Shoalhaven City Council Community Consultative Body [CCB] as well as a more general residents association for Ulladulla, Narrawallee, Mollymook, Mollymook Beach and Kings Point.
The role of a council CCB is to gauge, reflect and represent the residents' views about planning and zoning matters, larger scale development proposals, and council initiatives.
"Ulladulla Forum represents the interests of over 14,000 residents and we take that responsibility seriously," new secretary Paul Mitchell said.
Forum meetings will be held at 7pm on the third Tuesday of the month in the lower meeting room at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and all interested residents are encouraged to attend.
Mr Mitchell said that consultation and sharing local viewpoints can only improve Council decision making.
The Ulladulla Community Forum has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ulladullaforum.
You can apply to join the Forum Association and be on its email contact list by contacting The Secretary at ulladullaforum@gmail.com.
