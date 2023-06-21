FROM keeping locals and visitors going to the beach safe and recoding impressive results at competitions - the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club enjoyed a successful year.
The club's recent presentation night at the Mollymook club house, with so much to celebrate, was a great event.
Here is a run down on the various presentations made on the night.
Patrol service awards
45 Years
George Kolek
30 Years
Kevin Whitford
10 Years
Michael Hendrie
Junior lifesaver of the year 2022-2023 male and female
Charli Campbell
Jacob Jones
Senior lifesaver of the year female and male
Mia Garrahy
Michael Kimmorly
Male competitor of the year
Ashton Neal
Female competitor of the year
Payton Williams
Long service awards
75 years long service
Peter Pontefract
70 years long service
Tom Whelan
60 years long service
Garth Brook
Russell Evans
Noel Turnbull
Barry Page
50 years long service
Rod Stephens
30 years long service
Sean Hendry
25 years long service
Keith Claxton
National medal
Annette Chapman
Brian Gallagher
Bruce O'sullivan
David Johnson
Sue Whitford
Tony Ireland
National medal clasp one 25 years
George Kolek
Kevin Whitford
Keith Claxton
National medal clasp two 35 years
Ivan Johnson
Rod Austin
Keith Claxton
Life members
Wendy Austin
Keith Claxton
